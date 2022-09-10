WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Z. Lee to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois since 2012,was previously a private practice lawyer in Chicago and, in the early 1990s, a Justice Department lawyer. The vote, on Sept. 7, was 50 yeas to 44 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
SECOND APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andre Mathis to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mathis has been a private practice lawyer in Memphis, Tenn., since 2007. The vote, on Sept. 8, was 48 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
