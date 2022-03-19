WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, the Safe Connections Act (S. 120), to prevent and respond to the misuse of communications services that facilitates domestic violence and other crimes.
HOUSE VOTES
House Vote 1:
DIGITIZING FEDERAL MAPS: The House has passed the Modernizing Access to Our Public Land Act (H.R. 3113), sponsored by Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, to direct federal agencies to develop compatibility standards for digitizing and distributing geographic information system data on government lands that are accessible for recreational purposes. The vote, on March 15, was 414 yeas to 9 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
YEAS: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 2:
FISH MANAGEMENT AND WESTERN RIVERS: The House has passed the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act (H.R. 5001), sponsored by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., to extend, through 2024, the Interior Department's authority to build facilities to aid recovery of endangered fish populations in two Southwest river basins. The vote, on March 15, was 397 yeas to 27 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
YEAS: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 3:
PRESERVING LOUISIANA THEATRE: The House has passed the Save the Liberty Theatre Act (H.R. 3197), sponsored by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to convey two parcels of federal parks land in Eunice, La., to the city of Eunice for the rehabilitation of its Liberty Theatre. The vote, on March 16, was 422 yeas to 4 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
YEAS: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 4:
EL PASO MEMORIAL GARDEN: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 4380), sponsored by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, to designate a garden in El Paso, Texas, as the El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial, while not making the garden part of the National Park System. Escobar said the designation would "help ensure that our entire country honors the 23 innocent lives we lost in the attack on El Paso on August 3, 2019." The vote, on March 16, was 403 yeas to 25 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
YEAS: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 5:
WORLD WAR II HISTORY SITES: The House has passed the Japanese American World War II History Network Act (H.R. 6434), sponsored by Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., to establish a network of National Park Service materials at sites related to Japanese Americans and World War II, including relocation camps. The vote, on March 16, was 406 yeas to 16 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
YEAS: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 6:
TRADE WITH RUSSIA: The House has passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act (H.R. 7108), sponsored by Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., to suspend normal trade relations with the two countries, at the World Trade Organization and other trade groups, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote, on March 17, was 424 yeas to 8 nays.
YEAS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 7:
FORCED ARBITRATION: The House has passed the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act (H.R. 963), sponsored by Rep. Hank Johnson Jr., D-Ga., to invalidate agreements to use arbitration to settle disputes that involve employment, consumer, antitrust, or civil rights litigation. The vote, on March 17, was 222 yeas to 209 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
BUDGETING: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shalanda Young to be Director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Young, the OMB acting director since March 2021, was previously a senior aide, in several different roles, on the House Appropriations Committee. The vote, on March 15, was 61 yeas to 36 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
TRANSPORTATION MASKING: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 37), sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to disapprove of and void a Centers for Disease Control rule requiring masking on various modes of transportation, including trains, airplanes, and buses. The vote, on March 15, was 57 yeas to 40 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 3:
CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jacqueline Corley to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of California. Corley has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2011, and previously was a clerk for a district judge. The vote, on March 17, was 63 yeas to 36 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 4:
SECOND CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Fred W. Slaughter to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Slaughter, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2002 to 2014, has since been an Orange County Superior Court judge. The vote, on March 17, was 57 yeas to 41 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
