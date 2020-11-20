Connect Muskogee seeks workers' and business input on improving transit options or active transportation alternatives.
Go to https://engagekh.com/connectmuskogee to fill out a survey about your transportation needs. A map tool on the website helps detect specific challenges, especially any barriers to getting to work.
If you experience difficulty with reliable transportation to and from work, tell Connect Muskogee how the program can help you address these needs. Specifically, indicate in the survey comments or on the map where you live, where you work, and the days and times when you travel between work and home. Your comments will be anonymous and will be used only in developing recommendations and projects to enhance the transportation network.
If you have any questions, contact Doug Walton, dougw@health.ok.gov.
