Connors, MPD pair up for women's self-defense classes

Connors State College and the Muskogee Police Department will be sponsoring two free women's self-defense classes in the coming weeks. The first one will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 26, in the Nursing and Allied Health Building on the Connors State College Port Campus in Muskogee. The second one will be on Feb. 2 in Warner in the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Warner Campus.
This training is free and open to all. Lt. Jarad Forbes of the Muskogee Police Department will be leading the training. Throughout the class, women are able to learn the basics of self-defense, including how to throw a strike, escape a hold, and other basic moves that women can use if they or someone they know ever needs to get away from an attacker.
Information: (918) 463-6351.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.