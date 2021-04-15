Connors plans for increased classroom instruction

Connors State College hopes to lure more students back to the classroom during the fall semester for face-to-face learning and instructional interaction.
"We hope the campuses are much fuller next fall," Connors President Ron Ramming said. But the state of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 "will dictate our actions."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the daily increase of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has declined significantly since the beginning of the spring semester. The seven-day moving average for the number of new cases Jan. 10 totaled more than 3,500, and this week that seven-day average was 340 on Tuesday new cases on Monday.
If the number of new cases continues to trend downward overall, Ramming said Connors will offer classes in person, online or as a hybrid of both in the fall semester.
"We will continue to monitor case numbers and adhere to CDC and healthcare professional recommendations for the fall semester," Ramming said. "Our faculty demonstrated that they were able to pivot and adjust last spring — this fall we feel we are ready for any situation."
To ensure that remains the case, Connors officials developed plans to add extra safety measures to protect students against COVID-19 spread.
"Currently, we plan to continue to practice social distancing, masks inside buildings, and reduced capacity in events as dictated by location and type of event," he said. "Enhanced sanitization and cleaning will continue."
Interim Connors Vice President Robin O'Quinn, in a media release, said when the pandemic hit the Muskogee and Warner campuses during the spring 2020 semester, Connors was forced to be "innovative" with course delivery.
“We quickly made the shift to online instruction model thanks to the adaptability of our faculty, staff and students," O'Quinn said. "Our investments in technology over the past five years as a result of a Title III grant allowed us to accommodate increased online and virtual instruction.
"While we are pleased with our online course quality as an option for students, our top priority is to safely return to in-person classes and labs this coming fall,” O'Quinn said.
Requiring face masks be worn and ensuring students maintained safe distances from others were cited by college officials as factors that helped prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the fall semester. In-person instruction opportunities increased during the spring semester.
Ramming said 42% of classes are strictly online, 10% are strictly in-person, and all others have a virtual component of both.
Dr. Sandra Watson, chairwoman for nursing and allied health, said all Connors nursing classes have been conducted in-person.
"Last March and April (2020), we were out of clinicals for about a maybe month and a half or two months, that's it," Watson said. "We continued to come to class, we were on campus for skilled labs and testing, and we have been for the entire time."
She said Zoom online classes were offered for students required to quarantine.
"Nursing education is very intense and very demanding," she said. "Our students and our faculty really want to be in class because it facilitates student success."
