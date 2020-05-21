WARNER – Connors State College is set to open the campus to all employees and visitors June 1, in accordance with Phase 3 of Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan and CDC guidelines.
“It is our intention to start face-to-face classes as soon as we can do so safely within the guidelines set by the State of Oklahoma,” said Dr. Ron Ramming, president of CSC. “We have built the summer semester with flexibility to allow for the possibility of students returning to campus.”
Classes for summer and fall have been shifted to a more flexible schedule providing students with options to continue their education. Campus leadership has been working tirelessly in order to open the campus for the students and to be able to resume a modified normal environment while considering social distance guidelines and increasing sanitation of spaces.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC took several steps to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Students were asked to move out of their dorms the first week of April to finish the remainder of the semester in an online format to respect social distancing guidelines and safer at home practices. CSC restricted access to each building on campuses. In order to visit campus, students must schedule an appointment and be screened before entering.
CSC also has adjusted daily activities to accommodate students by hosting Zoom meetings with students and advisers, providing virtual recruitment live videos and showcasing campus projects via social media.
Like so many others in the state, opening the CSC campuses will depend on the ongoing decline of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“I look forward with high anticipation to welcoming you back,” Ramming said.
