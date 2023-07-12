WARNER – Connors State College announces that for the third consecutive year, it will not be increasing tuition or mandatory fees for the upcoming academic year. This decision is a testament to Connors State College’s dedication to providing accessible and affordable education to its students.
As educational costs continue to rise across the nation, Connors State College continues to prioritize the financial well-being of its student body.
“We are incredibly grateful for the investment that the Oklahoma Legislature has made into Higher Education this session. Their efforts are essential in keeping the cost of attending college within everyone’s reach,” added Dr. Ronald Ramming, President of Connors State College.
Connors State College invites prospective students, current enrollees, and their families to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity to receive high-quality education without incurring additional financial strain. By choosing Connors State College, students can access a wide range of academic programs, dedicated faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive learning environment at an affordable cost.
As the college embarks on another year of academic excellence, Connors State College remains committed to aiding in the growth of Eastern Oklahoma’s workforce. By keeping tuition and mandatory fees unchanged, the college reinforces its position as a leader in providing accessible higher education options to the community.
For more information about Connors State College, its programs, and the financial benefits of attending the college, please visit connorsstate.edu or contact the Office of Recruitment & Advisement at (918) 463-2931 or by emailing cscrecruit@connorsstate.edu.
Founded in 1908, Connors State College has a long history of providing the people of Eastern Oklahoma with access to higher education. Since seating its first class of 17, the institution has grown into a comprehensive, multi-campus, two-year college that enrolls more than 3,000 students annually. Faculty and advisors work with students to design customized success plans to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare for life. Connors State is a member of the NJCAA, where they compete in Region 2 as a Division 1 program for intercollegiate athletics.
