Cadence Johnson's interest in forensic science was sparked not by a science classroom, but by the pre-law enforcement camp Cadet Lawman she attended in high school. She's back two years later as a junior staff member to help the camp run smoothly.
"You learn a lot here. These guys are amazing and do all kinds of different types of work to make sure each cadet gets the experience of a lifetime," Johnson said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Cadet Lawman Academy recruits volunteer law enforcement from across the state to train high school students in the fundamentals of serving as law enforcement. This year’s academy will last through Friday in Warner.
Typically, the cohort would consist exclusively of rising seniors. This year, however, the class of the Academy also included recent graduates from the class of 2021 who could not attend last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The program dorms its cadets at the Connors State College campus, along with volunteer officers from around the state. Driving practices and other activities take place at the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
An average day for a cadet begins around 5:30 a.m. and ends around 11 p.m. Cadets wake early for a full day of instruction, including classroom instruction and hands-on practice with handling weaponry, driving, flying planes, training on drill and ceremony, working with K-9 units and using bomb disposal machinery.
“It’s a good program, and it’s taught us a lot about paying attention to detail,” Cadet Parker Whisenhunt said.
One such detail was maneuvering in a heavy bomb suit designed to protect its wearer during an explosion. One cadet volunteered to wear a bomb suit and was told to complete a deceptively simple task: Bend over and pick up a coin from the ground. Getting down to the ground and finding the coin was the easy part of the assignment. The real challenge was in standing up under the full weight of the 80-pound bomb suit. The cadet struggled to get back on her feet, though was eventually able to recover after several moments of preparing to hoist herself back up. Standing up straight again, she was met with the applause of her fellow cadets. This tactile coin game showed the cadets just how difficult working in a bomb suit really is.
Another teaching moment came in instructing the cadets how to drive carefully through several courses designated with traffic cones. The courses proved to be manageable after practicing a few times, though surprisingly difficult once OHP troopers turned on the sirens from within the vehicles. With sirens on, several cadets went from driving perfectly to hitting nearly all the cones. Staying focused on driving while blaring police sirens from your own car turns out to be surprisingly difficult. These sorts of complications are what organizations keep in mind when planning each year's Cadet Lawman session.
The Oklahoma State Trooper Association and The Oklahoma Elks Majors Projects are the program’s largest sponsors.
The Oklahoma Elks Major Projects has been a major sponsor of the Academy since its inception in 1967. This is the 47th cohort to pass through Cadet Lawman. Over 5,000 cadets have gone through the program and learned the basics of working in law enforcement.
Though the program is hosted primarily by the OHP, many different types of careers in law enforcement are represented, and former Cadet Lawman students hold positions across the full spectrum of law enforcement positions. Of each cohort, an approximate 35 percent of cadets eventually place into some type of law enforcement.
“I would encourage anybody who’s even the slightest bit interested in law enforcement to apply to Cadet Lawman. You definitely will struggle a little bit, but you will learn a lot,” junior staff member Cadence Johnson said.
At the end of the week, Cadet Lawman Academy will host a graduation for its cadets. Family and friends are invited to the ceremony.
“I’m looking forward to graduation because I want my family to be proud of me,” Cadet Chad Weeks said.
Cadet Lawman is every first week of June and accepts applicants from rising seniors from across the state. Applications are due April 1 each year. Recommendations from OHP troopers and Elk’s Lodge members are required for the application process.
