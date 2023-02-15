Connors student wins livestock judging competition

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Plenty of sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.