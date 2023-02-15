Connors student wins livestock judging competition

Cade Haggard, a member of the Connors State College Livestock Judging Team, won the freshman division of the Arizona National Livestock Judging contest. The Arizona National Livestock Show is the largest livestock show in the Southwest, an annual Phoenix tradition since 1948. Exhibitors and their families travel from more than 39 states for the annual Livestock Show held between Christmas and New Year’s on the Arizona State Fairgrounds, bringing over 4,200 heads of the nation’s best cattle, sheep, goats, swine, and horses for competition.
The contest has four categories: Beef, swine, sheep/goat, and reasons. Haggard won three of those four and finished four points shy of winning the cattle category.
Haggard finished with a score of 915 and led the 2nd-place contestant by 35 points. The 35-point margin of victory was as large between first and second place as it was between second and tenth.
The Connors State Livestock Judging Team is led by former team member and first-year head coach Daniel Lujan.
“I am very proud of Cade. He always has a good attitude and he has a ton of ability. Although he doesn’t have as much experience as other freshmen around the country, he is an extremely hard worker and his upside is unlimited. I’m very excited to see what he accomplishes in his career,” Lujan said.
The team returned from Phoenix on Jan. 16 to begin their second semester of classes and to prepare for the spring’s run of shows. They will compete in the Fort Worth Stock Show, Houston Livestock Show, and San Antonio Stock Show this spring.
