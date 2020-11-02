A coalition of conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday, asking the court to strike down the Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to weaken national standards designed to limit toxic water pollution from coal-fired power plants.
The lawsuit challenges the agency’s decision that allows the use of less expensive — but less effective — treatment methods of removing toxic chemicals and heavy metals from wastewater. The complaint, seeking review of the rollback of a 2015 rule, was filed by Earthjustice lawyers in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals on behalf of nine organizations.
The EPA determined the 2015 rule would prevent 1.4 billion pounds of pollutants from entering U.S. waters each year and provide public health and environmental benefits valued between $451 million and $566 million annually. The Trump administration delayed implementation of the 2015 rule, and critics argue it has "weakened it so much that a substantial portion of the benefits will be eliminated in order to protect coal power industry profits."
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the "revised steam electric effluent guidelines shows President Trump’s commitment to advancing American energy independence and protecting the environment.” The former coal lobbyist said the utilities would benefit from the revised rule by taking advantage of "newer, more affordable pollution control technologies and flexibility on the regulation’s phase-in will reduce pollution and save jobs at the same time.”
Representatives speaking on behalf of plaintiff organizations say toxic heavy metals from coal power plant wastewater cause severe human health problems that include cancer, reproductive impacts and lowered IQ among children. Steam electric power plants, they say, are the largest industrial source of toxic water pollution in the United States, releasing heavy metals like arsenic, lead, mercury and selenium along with high levels of nutrients, bromide and other pollutants.
“This absurd step backward is little more than a gift to the dirty fossil fuels industry at the expense of people’s health, endangered wildlife and water quality,” Hannah Connor, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement released after the lawsuit was filed. “Many power plants could easily adopt affordable technologies that dramatically reduce toxic discharges, but with this rule, the EPA is telling their polluter friends not to bother with these common-sense measures.”
Wastewater discharges at coal-fired power plants have been shown to have damaged aquatic ecosystems. Critics of the revised rule say effluent from coal-fire power plants has rendered fish in many rivers and streams unsafe to eat, contaminated lakes and rivers where people swim, and increased the costs of treating drinking water.
“We have won court rulings to clean up toxic coal plants before, and we won't let the progress be undone,” said Thomas Cmar, deputy managing attorney for the Coal Program at Earthjustice. “This administration’s dangerous decision to give coal-power industry lobbyists what they want will not stand without a fight."
Cmar said Earthjustice and the organizations it represents in the lawsuit are working "to stop hundreds of thousands of pounds of pollutants from contaminating sources of drinking water, lakes, rivers and streams each year.”
The Clean Water Act requires coal plants to use the most modern and effective pollution control technology available before discharging toxic wastewater. Revisions to the 2015 rule, according to EPA officials, would offer a flexible, phased-in implementation of what was intended to be strict prohibition on power plants from dumping coal ash or bottom ash wastewater into U.S. waters.
“The Clean Water Act requires each industry to catch up with the best performers — the plants with the best pollution control technology," said Abel Russ, a Senior Attorney Abel Russ of the Environmental Integrity Project said in the statement. "This rule does the exact opposite, and allows power plants to fall as low as the worst performers in the industry — it won’t stand up in court.”
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Clean Water Action, Environmental Integrity Project, Natural Resources Defense Council, PennEnvironment, Prairie Rivers Network, Sierra Club and Waterkeeper Alliance by Earthjustice and attorneys with the organizations.
