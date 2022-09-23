Construction alert for Saturday

The city of Muskogee will be replacing a valve on the water main at the intersection of Country Club and Chandler roads beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The repair is expected to take between six to 12 hours. Water service could be interrupted from the Muskogee Turnpike to York Street, along Chandler and up to five blocks both north and south of Chandler. The city asks that residents please be prepared for this outage and not be caught off guard. While it is never convenient to be without water, the city elected to do this repair on a Saturday so that it would not disrupt school at Creek Elementary. There is also less traffic at this intersection on a Saturday.  

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video