Construction begins for Whataburger

While bulldozers and excavators moved dirt beside them, city and civic officials officially broke ground for a new Whataburger restaurant Tuesday morning.
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said residents have been clamoring for the hamburger franchise for a long time.
"Most of this was a partnership between the city and county in terms of preparing the ground, putting the road in from Shawnee to be able to get in," Coleman said. "They have all the access points they need, one from U.S. 69 and one from Shawnee."
The restaurant is to be built around September on West Shawnee Bypass, Whataburger officials said.
Joe Martin, operations director for WAB Venture Inc. said the restaurant will add 120 new jobs to Muskogee.
Coleman said contractors are preparing the ground for the Whataburger, as well as a new Olive Garden restaurant to be west of the hamburger place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.