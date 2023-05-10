Construction begins for Whataburger

Joining to officially break ground for a new Whataburger restaurant are, from left, Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, Angela Wilson from Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, Ward III City Councilor Perline Boyattia-Craig, Ward I City Councilor Shirley Hilton-Flanary, WAB Ventures Operations Director Joe Martin, Whataburger General Manager Jack Ludwig, Mayor Marlon Coleman and Theresa Estep, WAB Venture Inc. director of development and purchasing.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

While bulldozers and excavators moved dirt beside them, city and civic officials officially broke ground for a new Whataburger restaurant Tuesday morning.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said residents have been clamoring for the hamburger franchise for a long time.

"Most of this was a partnership between the city and county in terms of preparing the ground, putting the road in from Shawnee to be able to get in," Coleman said. "They have all the access points they need, one from U.S. 69 and one from Shawnee."

The restaurant is to be built around September on West Shawnee Bypass, Whataburger officials said.

Joe Martin, operations director for WAB Venture Inc. said the restaurant will add 120 new jobs to Muskogee. 

Coleman said contractors are preparing the ground for the Whataburger, as well as a new Olive Garden restaurant to be west of the hamburger place.

