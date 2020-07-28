TAHLEQUAH – As construction continues at Cherokee Springs Plaza, Cherokee Nation Businesses gives a progress update and announces new business coming to the tribe’s 154-acre retail, dining and entertainment district.
New construction began at the plaza earlier this month, as workers broke ground to make way for a new Starbucks® location. The 2,100-square-foot store will include indoor and patio dining, as well as a drive-thru.
Tahlequah’s only full-service Starbucks®, located on Cherokee Springs Road, is projected to open in early 2021.
“We are proud to have additional corporate partners joining us at Cherokee Springs Plaza,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The last few months have been a difficult time for business in northeast Oklahoma. However, the progress at Cherokee Springs shows Tahlequah continues to have a bright future, as new businesses create new jobs and local economic stability.”
Additionally, construction on Tru by Hilton, a four-story, 90-room hotel, is progressing as planned. The new hotel, located just west of Seven Clans Avenue behind Taco Bueno, is slated to open this fall.
The tribe’s ongoing effort to recruit national and regional businesses, focused on bringing retail, dining and entertainment to Tahlequah, has also funded much-needed improvements to nearby roads, including U.S. 62, Southridge Road and Nancy Ward Drive.
“Cherokee Springs Plaza and its many amenities have already begun creating a positive and lasting impact on the Cherokee Nation and its capital city of Tahlequah,” said Chuck Garrett, CNB chief executive officer. “We are proud to see this endeavor, and its efforts to create jobs and benefit the local economy, continually growing and succeeding.”
Cherokee Nation broke ground on Cherokee Springs Plaza in 2014. The mixed-use development is anchored by the new, 92,000-square-foot Cherokee Casino Tahlequah. Situated next to Cherokee Springs Golf Course, the plaza is also home to Oklahoma’s first Newk’s Eatery, as well as Stuteville Ford, Buffalo Wild Wings, the area’s first Taco Bueno and a second Sonic Drive-In location.
Cherokee Springs Plaza is located in the heart of Tahlequah’s primary retail corridor, where nearly 30,000 vehicles pass by each day. For information on Cherokee Springs Plaza, including leasing opportunities, visit www.CherokeeSpringsPlaza.com.
