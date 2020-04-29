Consumers are looking to buy beef direct, says OCA

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) is working to compile a list of OCA members who sell beef direct to the consumer.
"With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the meat supply chain being disrupted by sickness of employees at packing plants, the demand to buy beef direct is at an all-time high!" said Mike Weeks, President of the OCA. "After several inquiries, we have decided to compose a list of OCA members who sell beef direct."
Consumers can expect this list to be available today on the OCA's website (okcattlemen.org) and social media channels encouraging consumers to call the producers on the list to purchase beef.
"An email went out to all OCA members this morning asking for those that sell beef direct to submit their contact information," Weeks said.
To submit your contact information, login to the OCA website at https://oca.memberclicks.net/login#/login. Once OCA members have logged into the website, click 'Beef Direct Sales List' located on the right-hand side under the 'Quick Links' menu. (This link will only be visible after logging in.)
"The list is yet another membership benefit for OCA members. We appreciate our members and are working hard every day to empower cattlemen, protect the industry that we all love and help keep Oklahoma beef producers in the beef business during this disheartening time," said Weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.