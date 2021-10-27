A westside convenience store was robbed overnight at gunpoint, said Officer Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee police spokeswoman.
The robbery took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at EZ Mart, 5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., according to the police report.
The clerk, who was the only person in the store when the robbery occurred, was not hurt, police said.
Hamlin said the suspect was a thin, Black male who was wearing a mask. He ran from the store and went around the side of the building. Police could not determine a direction of travel or if there was a vehicle involved.
If you have any information, call police at (918) 683-8000.
