A shopping cart barrier keeps customers from leaning on the counter and getting close at Broadway Liquor & Mixers.
But customers accept why it’s there, manager Michael Alberty said.
“Everybody’s doing a good job,” he said. “All the customers at first don’t think about it. Then they start doing what they should be doing.”
The cart is one of several ways area convenience stores guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Taylor Brantley, manager of Toby’s Pit Stop, said the store put up plexiglass at its counter.
“That was one of the first things we did just to protect us,” he said. “We put up signs to encourage people ‘wash your hands,’ ‘wear masks,’ ‘stay home if you’re sick.’”
The store installed hand sanitizer machines at each entrance. It also made one-way signs for aisles and put floor X’s six feet apart by the counter, he said.
Brantley said the customers have been good about staying away from each other.
“I see staying six feet apart, if anybody’s coughing, at least you won’t be so close,” he said. “Or if an employee were sick and you didn’t know it, we have a barrier.”
Brantley said clerks wipe off the counter and credit card scanner after every other customer.
Self-serve gas pumps are cleaned two or three times each shift, he said.
“We used to do it once a night,” he said. “We clean all the door handles inside and out.
Customers also are no longer allowed to use their own cups for refills, he said.
Workers at Davis Field Convenience Store wipe surfaces with bleach water, manager Rocky Chaudhry said.
“All the handles, the touch areas, the doors, stuff like that we do every hour or so,” he said. “The counters we do more often.”
Chaudhry said gas pump handles also are wiped with bleach water.
“We can’t really find anything to buy as far as disinfecting stuff, so we went on the CDC website to mix the right amount of bleach and water,” he said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He said hand sanitizers are available at the pumps.
“We have sinks on the customer side and the employee side,” Chaudhry said. “We already had that.”
The store also has marks on the floor encouraging people to stand six feet apart, he said.
Alberty said convenience store clerks do not handle credit cards because customers use the scanner.
Clerks wash and sanitize their hands after handling cash, he said.
“We make sure we clean our hands a lot,” he said. “We have gone through so much hand sanitizer it’s ridiculous. All our hands are dried and cracking because of it.”
He said there are few ways to ensure cash is kept clean.
“It’s not like I can spray my cash down,” he said. “The virus doesn’t live as long on paper as it does on a credit card, so we can do that pretty quick.”
Clerks wipe down the counter and other surfaces every 30 minutes, Alberty said.
“We try to stay clean already, but we just added on another routine to what we already did,” he said. “Whenever you don’t have someone in front of you, you wipe down the handles on the front doors, you’re wiping down the handles, you’re wiping the cooler handles or cleaning the bathroom again. We did a lot of that already, we’re just doing it more often.”
