Cookson church to host community dinner

Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson, will be hosting a special community dinner. Wear your green and come enjoy the fellowship and meal. The Lake Tenkiller area people are invited to a special St. Patrick's Day Dinner. It will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The menu includes: corned beef and cabbage, Irish Stew, a variety of cooked carrots and potatoes, other items, desserts and a drink. A love offering is appreciated. The Tahlequah Camera Club will be co-hosting and selling prints of their beautiful pictures that are award-winning photos. They will be matted and ready to frame. A silent auction will be held to purchase them to decorate your home or office.

