Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson, will be hosting a special community dinner. Wear your green and come enjoy the fellowship and meal. The Lake Tenkiller area people are invited to a special St. Patrick's Day Dinner. It will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The menu includes: corned beef and cabbage, Irish Stew, a variety of cooked carrots and potatoes, other items, desserts and a drink. A love offering is appreciated. The Tahlequah Camera Club will be co-hosting and selling prints of their beautiful pictures that are award-winning photos. They will be matted and ready to frame. A silent auction will be held to purchase them to decorate your home or office.
editor's pick
Cookson church to host community dinner
- Submitted by Cindy Ballew
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee family honored with Centennial Farm designation
- Warner's state trip ended abruptly by Howe
- Muskogee man shot, killed
- Hensley hired as Braggs boys basketball coach
- Muskogee man charged with child porn-related crimes
- Hendrix, Horsechief among OCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- State set for Warner, Fort Gibson girls (includes full schedule for 2A, 4A)
- Wagoner, ex-Hilldale assistant Keenom gets first head coach job
- Prep baseball: Hornets win at home
- Warner girls defeat No. 1 Dale, return to state for first time since 2003
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.