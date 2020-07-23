Cookson man dies after medical incident while driving

A Cookson man died from a medical condition that caused him to crash on a Cherokee County road, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Glen Morris, 84, was taken to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, where he was pronounced dead from an unspecified medical condition, the report states.
According to OHP, Morris was driving a 2016 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road South 528, approximately 13.5 miles south of Tahlequah at approximately 6:05 p.m. Wednesday when he fell ill. He drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was wearing a seat belt, and the vehicle's airbags did deploy, the report states.
