Cookson United Methodist shares message

Reverend Rachel Parrot and the Cookson United Methodist Church congregation invite you and your family to worship with them each Sunday. Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10 a.m. inside. Masks and social distancing are required. The church is located on the corner of Oklahoma 82 and Cookson Bend Road. Small group classes meet at 9:15. The exercise group and the Quilting B's have been meeting during the week.
The United Methodist Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. On May 12 at 6 p.m., there will be a light supper and a presentation about the history of Cookson UMC. It was the 75th birthday of this church on Easter Sunday. Everyone interested is welcome to attend. Former ministers, congregation members and families are encouraged to share their joys, stories or pictures of serving at Cookson UMC. Please email information to cindyballew@gmail.com or mail to Cindy at PO Box 71 Cookson OK 74427 before May 8. Information is appreciated from the first service Easter Sunday morning 1946 to the present. Thank you in advance for your information.
Last Sunday, scripture readings were 1 John 3: 16-24, Psalm 23 and John 10: 11-18. Pastor Rachel began her message with "I am the Good Shepherd." Images come to your mind of Jesus, sheep and lambs. The life of a shepherd was rough. The word, "good" here means ordered, sound, noble, ideal, model, true, competent and faithful. Jesus is "I am." Jesus meshes his mission with God's purposes and work in creation. Jesus makes it clear that he is God's servant.
God is especially concerned for those at risk and are vulnerable. Sheep prefer to be led. They listen to the shepherd's voice. Jesus gives his life willingly for his sheep. It is easy for people to go astray with distractions. Listen for his voice by cultivating times of silence, space to think, to pray or to just be. Even a few moments can be a gift and opportunity to listen to the voice of God.
Listen to the scripture so that you learn how God speaks, what he seeks and what things God is interested in. God can also speak to you through other Christians or a revelation. It is important to hear one another's stories. Listen to one another, hear their faith struggles and understanding of each other. Be open and listen to those who are different from you. Everyone is called to listen with the expectation that you will hear the voice of the Good Shepherd. Everyone needs to work together toward that day when there is one flock beautiful in all its diversity following the Good Shepherd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.