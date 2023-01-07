A blockchain infrastructure developer abandoned its plans to build a 500 MW data center at John T. Griffin Industrial Park in Muskogee.
The move by Core Scientific followed its decision to seek protection of the bankruptcy court while it reorganizes. The company, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies when measured by production capacity, voluntarily filed petitions on Dec. 21 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Core Scientific officials said they plan to move swiftly through the restructuring process pursuant to Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. A restructuring support agreement struck with most of its creditors requires the company to reduce expenditures and pause or delay its expansion plans.
Russell Cann, head of mining at Core Scientific, said this week the company is “actively marketing” and has bidders for its Muskogee site. The company paid $965,250 for the 64.35-acre industrial tract in 2022 as part of a deal struck with the Port of Muskogee, which offered local performance-based incentives.
“Should we sell it during the Chapter 11 reorganization process, the new owners will likely be a company that plans to finish and operate the site as a blockchain data center specifically specializing in Bitcoin processing/mining,” Cann said. “The location, and site specifically, in Muskogee will make an excellent data center for a good operator, but the operator will not likely be Core Scientific.”
Cann said the cost of constructing the data center planned at Muskogee would require “an amount of capital that Core Scientific cannot commit to at this time.” He said all the companies that have tendered bids for the site possess both the capital funds necessary “to finish the site” and “the capabilities to manage a large-scale data center.”
Port Director Kimbra Scott said she knew Core Scientific had declared bankruptcy but was unsure about how that decision might impact development of its Muskogee site.
The company’s planned investment of an estimated $1.2 billion at the Muskogee site spurred additional expenditures worth several million dollars to improve the infrastructure at the industrial park on the city’s south side.
Scott said OG&E spent $18 million to $20 million for a substation needed to power the data center. The Port of Muskogee partnered with city and county officials to undertake a multimillion-dollar expansion of municipal utilities and road improvements funded by grants and American Rescue Plan Act assistance approved in 2021 by Congress.
Despite Core Scientific’s plans to sell the Muskogee site, Scott and other local officials said they believe local investments to beef up industrial infrastructure will bolster economic development efforts.
“We have had site developers in Muskogee on more than one occasion, and they all say the same thing: ‘Develop the industrial parks and prepare sites for development," Scott said. “We are doing that … and Core’s investment at John T. Griffin helped the port expedite development plans.”
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman agreed with Scott’s assessment. He considers the estimated $700,000 spent by the city for infrastructure improvements as a “good investment.”
“It’s a fully developed site at this point, and it can be more easily marketed,” Coleman said. “Before we went down this road with Core Scientific, there were a lot of industries that were not interested because it (the site) was not shovel-ready.”
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the infrastructure improvements “will put us in a position to land somebody else sooner.”
“The fact that a prospect was coming allowed them to get grant money to make those improvements instead of having to create a tax increment finance district or something like that,” Doke said. “It's unfortunate that Bitcoin … crashed or whatever, but at the end of the day, we still have those improvements.”
Core Scientific, according to documents filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, will continue to operate its existing self-mining and hosting operations as a debtor in possession of those facilities. Those operations, company officials say, remain significantly cash flow positive on a debt-free basis.
Company officials said they remain committed to operating normally while implementing the restructuring plan. Core Scientific also plans to appeal the recent decision by Nasdaq to delist its stock, which declined from a high of $10.88 on Feb. 8 to less than a dollar in late October.
