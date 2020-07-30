The Muskogee County Treasurer's Office will be closed until further notice after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Treasurer Robyn Boswell said the decision was made Thursday as a public health precaution. She said her priority is to ensure the safety of residents, the employees in her office, and others who work in the Muskogee County Services Building.
Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,117 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 13 additional deaths — 11 of the newest cases confirmed were Muskogee County residents. As of Thursday, the state has reported 35,740 COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since it publicly announced the first case on March 6, and 536 Oklahomans have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Boswell said her office will remain closed until state health officials "approve our office to be reopened."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.