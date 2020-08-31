Coronavirus outbreak at prison renews calls for vigilance

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a local prison prompted calls for increased vigilance among residents, who were urged to “do everything” to minimize the risk of community transmission.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported on Monday 504 inmates and 15 staffers at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Two inmates and two staffers at Jess Dunn Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison for men at Taft, reported positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, following a meeting of city-county coronavirus response task force, said everybody in Muskogee County “should voluntarily be wearing your mask” and “practicing social distancing wherever possible.” He went on to say it may be getting closer to “a point where we have to take stronger measures in terms of masking.”
“We must be more vigilant in the battle against the spread of COVID-19, including consideration of stronger safety measures to be incorporated into the city existing mitigation plan in the coming days,” Coleman said. “We must protect families, small businesses and the local economy by staying at home if you are ill, wear masks when in public, and practice social distancing when around people outside of your household.”
Task force members plan to meet Tuesday to discuss the pandemic-related issues. They are expected to discuss existing mitigation plans and mitigation options as local schools begin in-class instruction and corrections officials deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Eddie Warrior was one of three state prisons identified this past week as COVID-19 hot spots. Corrections officials said facility-wide testing was undertaken, and hot-spot protocols were implemented after they identified dozens of inmates who had contracted the disease.
Justin Wolf, DOC communications director, said it was not unusual for that many cases to surface simultaneously given the facility’s dorm-style housing. He said the fact that people with no symptoms can have the highly contagious disease and pass the coronavirus along to others makes it even less surprising.
Corrections officials, Wolf said, have not identified the source of the outbreak at Eddie Warrior. He said when inmates test positive, contact tracing is done to identify those who need to be tested, quarantined or isolated, but “we never identify a Patient Zero.”
“We cannot identify a specific source, “Wolf said, rejecting as rumor concerns expressed by inmates’ relatives about improper transfer between dorms that house infected and non-infected prisoners.
Corrections officials reported six people from the minimum-security prison for women have been hospitalized as a result of the disease. Four hundred ninety-eight women reportedly were being held in isolation, and another 262 have been quarantined — another 423 inmates have been quarantined at Jess Dunn, where officials are awaiting test results.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said Monday an extra effort must be made to track new cases after the prison outbreak.
“We need to be able to track those numbers so we know how much community spread we are seeing,” Doke said. “I imagine if there are many people who work there (and tested positive), that could be associated with community spread, and we really need to keep an eye on those.”
The Marshall Project, which has been tracking COVID-19 cases in prisons across the nation, acknowledges information about COVID-19 cases among corrections workers is sparse. The nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization has found that prison employees in several states began to get sick before cases emerged among inmate populations.
That seems to bear out in Oklahoma, according to numbers compiled by The Marshall Project. A resurgence of new cases among corrections workers in Oklahoma began to show up July 14, and a noticeable increase of new cases among inmates began to be reported two weeks later on July 28.
While community transmission becomes a more urgent concern, Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said he took steps this week to ensure there is no disruption should an employee in his office test positive. Dean said he divided his appraisers into two teams, which arrive and depart at staggered times to avoid spreading the virus. Similar measures were implemented for office personnel.
Muskogee District Judge Bret Smith said none of what has occurred has altered plans for an upcoming jury docket. He expressed confidence in precautionary measures put in place to protect jurors and other necessary parties.
“What’s important for us is that people don’t bring additional folks to the courthouse,” Smith said. “The positive test in the court clerk’s office seems to have been an isolated case, and I think what we have implemented has worked.”
