Testing for the novel coronavirus this past week at Muskogee County/City Detention Facility turned up 95 inmates with positive tests.
Sheriff Terry Freeman said testing was undertaken as a precautionary measure, one of many implemented by his office since the first COVID-19 case in Oklahoma was reported March 6. Those proactive measures, he said, kept coronavirus outside the jail until September, when a smaller outbreak was limited to 23 positive cases.
"We're going to keep doing what we do," Freeman said Wednesday after results arrived for the tests that remained pending a day before. "We are very proactive about monitoring inmates even before they test positive — if we even suspect somebody might be infected, we monitor them and any symptoms they might have."
Freeman said there were about 235 inmates at the county jail on Tuesday. Testing revealed about 40% tested positive for COVID-19. The jail, according to reports about five years ago, has a 282-bed capacity and has housed more than 300 inmates when the state routinely used county facilities to address prison overcrowding.
Researchers at Stanford University who examined coronavirus transmission within jails determined the most effective interventions included depopulation, increased use of single-celling, and widespread testing of asymptomatic inmates. They estimated each intervention "can individually reduce transmission by over 50% and "will effectively lead to the end of an outbreak" when used in combination.
"Depopulation is an important measure to attempt to achieve a higher degree of socially distancing in jails and prisons," said Stanford co-authors Margaret L. Brandeau and Giovanni Malloy, whose work is detailed in the journal "Annals of Epidemiology." "Jails, which generally hold people while they await trial, have more flexibility in releasing people than prisons. But even for jails, these are difficult decisions."
Depopulation, they said, "requires a coordinated effort on the part of police departments, judges, correctional departments, lawyers, and community bail funds to reduce jail intakes and/or increase releases."
Freeman said measures have been implemented to restrict movement of inmates and disinfect the facility at the pod and cell level. He said other measures taken are not disclosed publicly because they could be exploited by inmates.
