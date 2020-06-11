The Oklahoma State Health Department on Thursday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 7,626 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma since the first case was reported March 6.
The agency reported two additional deaths, neither of which occurred during the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulative death toll in Oklahoma to 357. Both COVID-positive patients reportedly died between June 1 and Tuesday — a Tulsa County woman in the 65 and older age group and a McCurtain County woman in the 50-64 age group.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
