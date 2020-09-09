Fort Gibson school officials have confirmed one person at Fort Gibson Middle School and one person at the Early Learning Center have tested positive for COVID-19 through rapid testing.
Superintendent Scott Farmer said 28 students and staff members who had been in close contact with these people have been notified and will be quarantined for 14 days.
Farmer, in a social media note to parents, said if they had not been contacted directly, their child was not identified as being in close contact with the individuals. Farmer encouraged parents to monitor their children for any COVID-19 symptoms.
