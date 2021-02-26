Costs of city's storm response mount

Early estimates of the city's costs associated with its response to the recent winter storm range from $100,000 to $1 million.
City Manager Mike Miller said a portion of those costs could be reimbursed. The determination will be made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency once the extent of damage across the state is known.
A disaster declaration issued Wednesday designates Muskogee County and others eligible for public assistance, providing relief to state, local, tribal and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Cherokee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties and others are eligible for public and private assistance, adding relief for individuals and households.
City councilors adopted a local disaster declaration earlier this week. Miller said the declaration could help the city qualify for disaster aid later.
"This will allow us to compartmentalize our costs associated with this devastating storm and use our stabilization fund that was established for emergencies like this," Miller said. "We don't know what the costs will be. I anticipate it will be more than $100,000 and less than $1 million."
Miller said city workers deployed before the winter storm hit to help vulnerable populations prepare for an extended period of subfreezing temperatures. Once the storm arrived Feb. 8, "it was all hands on deck."
He said street crews worked 24 hours a day for nearly 10 days, trying to keep streets clear for emergency responders. Firefighters, he said, responded to house fires on four consecutive days during sub-freezing temperatures.
In addition to water distribution lines that burst — an experience shared with surrounding municipalities — Miller said some city facilities sustained damage from frozen interior plumbing. He said those repairs had been undertaken.
Miller said there is more than $6 million in the city's emergency reserves fund for emergencies like this.
