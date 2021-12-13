Council approves electric scooter plan

Electric scooters could be available soon as an alternative way to navigate downtown Muskogee.
Councilors granted approval Monday to an ordinance regulating use of electric scooters on Muskogee streets and a related fee schedule. They also approved a contract with Bird, a publicly traded company based in Santa Monica, California, that provides micromobility solutions to communities and campuses around the world.
Officials at Bird, which recently began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, said it is "thrilled" about the opportunity "to bring micromobility options to one of the top 15 most populous cities in Oklahoma." Bird officials said Muskogee's "population, location, local transportation options and rider demand" were among the factors considered when they approached city leaders with a proposal.
The company will provide a minimum of 100 stand-up electric scooters when it launches its service in Muskogee.
“A growing list of cities, states and countries are looking to micromobility alternatives, such as scooters and bikes, not only as a means of minimizing congestion but also as a way to support local economic recovery," a Bird spokesperson said. "We are looking forward to working with Muskogee to offer residents safe and sustainable transportation during the pandemic and beyond.”
Mayor Marlon Coleman said allowing the use of commercial scooters is a topic that came up several months ago during conversations about downtown revitalization. He said electric scooters and bicycles have proven to be a "huge success" in other cities.
"We have wanted to make sure we have a city where we can live, work and play," Coleman said. "This would address the play part of it, and it addresses quality of life."
Leon Davis, economic development director for Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, said the use of electric scooters "seems to be something that is taking off regardless of the size of communities." He said the scooters are marketed as "the last mile of transportation" option.
Bird officials say its electric alternatives contribute to safer streets by reducing traffic congestion and a healthier environment by removing carbon emissions and other pollutants from the air.
