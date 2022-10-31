Muskogee City Council members have approved an ordinance amendment to require residents to put all their trash in the city-provided trash cart.
The council approved the amendment at its most recent meeting.
The amendment, which will take effect in early 2023, will require residents to put all their household trash in city-approved trash carts on pick-up day.
Residents who regularly have excess trash may buy an additional city trash cart at $10/per month each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.