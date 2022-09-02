A Council Hill man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Austin Taylor, 35, was admitted in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. Friday about 5 miles southwest of Coweta in the westbound lanes. Taylor was driving a 2008 Ford F150 westbound when the vehicle hydroplaned to the right, struck a grass embankment and came to rest under a bridge. Taylor was wearing a seat belt. The report lists unsafe speed for rain or wet roadway as the cause of the collision.
