A Council Hill woman died when she crashed the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer she was driving, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Hailey Cox, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 69 Business, approximately 1/2 mile north of Onapa Road, approximately 4 1/2 miles south of Checotah in McIntosh County. Cox was not wearing a seat belt. OHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
