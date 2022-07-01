A Council Hill woman died after a collision with an all-terrain utility vehicle in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Shelia Moose, 49, was taken to Saint Francis Muskogee with numerous injuries. She was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. Thursday, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision took place at approximately 6:34 p.m. on 1050 Road, 7 miles west and 2 miles north of Checotah. Moose was listed on the report as a pedestrian, and the 2011 John Deere Gator was being driven by Haskell Wadsworth, 78, also of Council Hill. The cause remains under investigation. Wadsworth was not injured, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.