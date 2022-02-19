Council of the Cherokee Nation encouraging museums, media to identify living Cherokee artists by tribal enrollment or affiliation

TAHLEQUAH — The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved a resolution Monday encouraging museums, media outlets and other entities to identify living Cherokee artists by their specific tribal enrollment.
“Cherokee artisans preserve our culture and heritage through their amazing work across a variety of mediums. It is important that we make every effort to ensure art that is referred to as Native art truly is created by enrolled citizens of federally recognized tribes,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “I applaud this effort by the Council of the Cherokee Nation — and specifically by At-Large Councilor Julia Coates and Deputy Speaker of the Council Victoria Vazquez — to protect Cherokee artists.”
The resolution requests a distinction be made between artists who are enrolled citizens of one of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes, as well as those who claim affiliation with, but are not enrolled citizens of, a federally recognized tribe.
“This resolution constitutes a request from the Cherokee Nation Council and Executive Branch administration that encourages museums, galleries, art shows, and media to distinguish between those artists who are citizens of federally-recognized Cherokee governments and communities from those who may be self-identified but have no actual tribal affiliation,” Coates said. “As such, this request aligns with the intention of the federal Indian Arts and Crafts Act to assist the public in understanding which works are those of legitimate Cherokee artists.”
In other business, the Council also:
• Confirmed the reappointment of T. Luke Barteaux as a District Judge of the Cherokee Nation District Court.
• Confirmed the reappointment of Fan Robinson as a Commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission.
• Confirmed the reappointment of Gary Dan Davis as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Foundation.
• Confirmed the reappointment of Edward H. Fite III as a commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Environmental Protection Commission.
• Confirmed the reappointment of Shaun Shepard as a board member of Cherokee Nation Businesses.
• Authorized the donation of surplus items to Stilwell Public Schools and Adair County Schools.
The next meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 14.
