Muskogee Ward 2 City Councilor Jaime Stout apologized on Tuesday for a Facebook post that she shared on Monday.
The post, which was taken down Monday, displayed a Confederate Flag and a comment, "Just posting this historic flag to offend the ignorant people," above and below the flag.
"I didn't think of the racial side of it," she said at a news conference at St. Mark Baptist Church after apologizing to African American religious leaders Tuesday.
