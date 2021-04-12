A divided city council approved rules that will govern the use of medical marijuana during special events that take place at three designated city facilities.
The rules adopted Monday restrict use to medical marijuana events that take place at four locations: Honor Heights Park Papilion-Event Lawn, Honor Heights Amphitheater, Hatbox Field and the south parking lot of the Muskogee Civic Center. The latter location would be available only to events that include arena rental.
A medical marijuana event is defined as one that is "open to the public, regardless of entry fee" and conducted "primarily for educational purposes." To meet that criterion, "at least 70% of the event's programming must be devoted to "the presentation of scientific, agricultural or pharmacological research, methods, findings or uses."
To be approved as a medical marijuana event, sponsors seeking approval will be required to show they expect the event will be attended by 50 or more people.
Proponents of the ordinance, which was amended in November, say providing space for licensed patients to use medical cannabis during these events will “advance our opportunities through tourism and economic development.” They said prospective sponsors categorically rejected Muskogee as a host site because no options existed to “medicate” while on the premises.
At least two of the four councilors who voted against the rules made it clear their opposition was based upon use at city parks or other city-owned facilities. They expressed support for all other aspects of Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws.
"Over the past couple of weeks we have discussed the financial impact of medical marijuana, and that comes from our dispensaries," Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said, citing the prolific growth of dispensaries in Muskogee. "We don't have any proof any of these conventions will bring an economic impact, although we welcome them to come here."
Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds previously said the city has "lost hundreds of thousands of dollars just during the two years ... because people can’t smoke at some of our places." While he has been an outspoken advocate of the measure, he remained silent Monday other than to cast a vote in favor of the rules.
City Manager Mike Miller said the rules approved Monday "narrows the scope of activities" where on-premises use will be authorized pursuant to the amended ordinance. They also increase the distance required between any space designated for use during a medical marijuana event and a city building to 50 feet.
Sponsors will be required to present event consumption policies along with programming and advertising materials when seeking permits for an event. Distribution of any cannabis product during an event and use must be compliant with state law, and sponsors will be responsible for oversight of compliance.
Despite the more restrictive language, Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann expressed concern about those who use a cannabis product while attending an event and drive afterward.
"There is definitely no way they can medicate and leave safely if they are driving," Vann said. "If they have this in their system and drive, they will be a danger to others — I will not have this on my conscious."
Vann acknowledged the medicinal values of marijuana. He said medical marijuana patients should medicate at home.
