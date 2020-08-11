Councilors adopt street inspections policy

City councilors amended municipal purchasing policies, requiring inspection services be included in all street projects that cost $25,000 or more.
The inspection of municipal street projects has been an ongoing issue since at least November, when concerns about proceeding with the North 24th Street project without an inspector dominated the discussion at a public meeting. The debate spurred changes that required pre-certification of contractors bidding on certain municipal projects and eventually the policy adopted.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the amendment to purchasing policy ensures councilors' concerns can be addressed "in a way that staff can actually recommend what those inspection services would be as we move forward on our street projects." The policy, he said, applies to street maintenance projects planned on the city's southeast side worth nearly $1.89 million also that were approved Monday.
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said inspection services for those projects will be provided in-house. He told city councilors this past week that city staff has the expertise and knowledge required to inspect the type of work included in the maintenance projects.
Those projects include mill and overlay work worth more than $1.49 million, microsurfacing projects worth $309,947, and striping that will cost more than $85,800. Stewart said details about inspection services will be provided for "every project that comes before you, whether it will be in-house inspections or ... some type of contract inspections."
"A lot of that will depend on the funding source — some of the funding sources require us to get independent inspections," Stewart said. "I really think this is a good idea: It will keep the street program moving forward and should get us some better workmanship in the process."
Stewart said he expects the street maintenance projects planned this fiscal year for the city's southeast quadrant will be completed within 180 days after notices to proceed are issued. Those notices will be issued after staff meets the contractors during the coming weeks.
