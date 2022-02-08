City councilors declined to act on an ethics complaints filed against Mayor Marlon Coleman by a colleague trying to limit his time at that post to one term.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee filed the complaint two weeks before Tuesday's election. McGee, who was elected in 2020 to her first four-year term as representative, alleged two fliers distributed by Coleman violated state campaign finance laws.
City Attorney Roy Tucker, whose office is responsible for investigating ethics complaints, issued a report that notes the evidence supports a finding that one of two fliers could subject Coleman to scrutiny. The other flier was sent before state campaign finance disclosure laws — applicable to Muskogee City Council candidates for the first time this year — took effect.
Tucker found the law took effect after Coleman mailed a flier touting accomplishments during his first year as mayor. The flier was mailed to Muskogee households in September.
Campaign finance reports filed by Coleman show the mayor used funds from his 2020 campaign to pay for the flier. Coleman's campaign paid for the fliers and the costs of mailing them in October, before the law's effective date of Nov. 1.
"The expenditure for the flier sent prior to the effective date of House Bill 2193 was not a triggering event requiring filing of the Statement of Organization," Tucker concluded in his investigative findings for McGee's first allegation. "The mayor did disclose this expenditure on ... his quarterly report.
"Due to this, I find no evidence to support conduct by Mayor Coleman which may be considered to violate the Oklahoma Ethics Commission Rules," Tucker states in response to McGee's first allegation.
The second flier was sent by Coleman to voters in December as a Christmas greeting. The mailer also reminded voters of the date of this year's municipal elections.
McGee said cards were addressed to the “citizen’s household name or current voter” but failed to identify the candidate or committee that authorized or paid for the flier. She said no city funds were spent for the flier, so Coleman cannot claim the mailer was sent in his official capacity as mayor.
Tucker states in his investigative findings regarding the Christmas flier that it "could be ascribed as campaign material" since it was mailed after the new law took effect.
"Since the mailer was distributed following his declaration of candidacy for the current election, and because HB 2193 was in effect, it is likely that the mailer ... could be ascribed as campaign material," Tucker states in the report.
Coleman said he initially believed there would be no need to include a candidate committee statement on the Christmas card because there was no solicitation of votes. He acknowledged after the ethics complaint was filed that including the election date could create a perception among voters that the Christmas card was a campaign flier.
Tucker said his findings regarding the Christmas card flier would be the same regardless of Coleman's intent. City councilors, he said, would make a final determination about any potential violations and what consequences might follow.
McGee argued "not for punishment, but accountability."
"We are elected to be accountable to our citizens," McGee said. "I hope my colleagues agree, as well."
But when McGee asked for a second, she was met with silence.
Coleman said he thought it "was awkward" that McGee asked for a public apology rather than a remedy authorized by council policy. He described her request as "self-serving" and an effort "to advance her own agenda in her race" for the mayoral post.
"The entire council got a copy of the policy, and an apology is not an option," Coleman said. "She was well aware of what her options were. I wish when it came to those options she had a more comfortable relationship to the truth."
McGee said as a councilor she had a duty to respond to her constituent's concerns about the campaign fliers. She said Tucker's findings confirmed those concerns and supported her demand for transparency.
"I think the way he handled this was distasteful," McGee said about the mayor's response to her complaint. "It's not right for him to blame the mail company for his mistakes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.