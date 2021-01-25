Councilors extend mask mandate for 90 days

City councilors extended a mask mandate that applies to most businesses in Muskogee that offer goods and services and public gatherings of two or more individuals from different households.
The existing mandate was adopted Nov. 23 by a 5-3 vote following some heated debate and several failed attempts during the span of four months. Councilors approved the 90-day extension Monday by an 8-1 vote — Ward I Councilor Stephanie Morgan remained the lone holdout.
Residents who turned out to comment about the proposed extension expressed uniform support for the measure. Bonnie Pierce, a registered nurse, said an extension of the mask mandate is necessary to relieve the burden on health care workers and hospitals, and a couple of educators said it is important to facilitate safe classroom learning.
While there were no vocal objections to extending the city’s mask mandate until April 26, Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann said it is apparent a level of resistance still exists in Muskogee. He visited several businesses this weekend and found several instances where businesses were not requiring customers to wear masks.
“I’m glad we’re coming together tonight and agreeing on keeping the mask mandate,” Vann said. “But we still have a problem with some people not wearing a mask, and personally I think there should be a fine.”
City Attorney Roy Tucker said while there is no fine, “individuals can report businesses who have not complied with the city mandate.” One a report is made, the city will send someone to the business with a copy of the resolution and signs the business can use.
“We’ve had about 15 complaints where we’ve sent folks out to visit with business owners, and nearly all of them have been receptive,” Tucker said. “Many of those businesses that didn’t have a sign hanging up said they were not aware of the mandate — that’s why we started pre-printing mask mandate signs, which has helped that process go a little bit smoother.”
Tucker said business owners or managers who experience problems with customers unwilling to comply may enforce the mandate through other municipal laws. He said those include criminal trespass and disturbing the peace ordinances.
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the number of active cases in Muskogee has subsided during the past couple of weeks. But he cautioned against being overly optimistic, saying the city appears to be “on the back side of a third surge,” so “we can’t let down our guard.”
Data collected and reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the number of new cases in Muskogee County dropped from 538 on a per capita bases to 366 per 100,000 people for the week that ended Jan. 23. The data show test positivity rates in Muskogee County dropped 1.15% to 22.27% — testing volume was down 13.75% — and new hospitalization admissions dropped from 59 to 42 per 100 beds.
