Councilors hand off tourism to renamed Roxy Trust

City councilors charted a different course for Muskogee tourism after scrapping an overhaul of a system established in 2019 as a way to provide greater oversight of hotel-motel tax revenue.
The plan, which Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed criticized as one being “driven by politics,” transfers the responsibility of marketing and promoting Muskogee tourism and area events to the Roxy Theater Community Trust. That public body, which will be re-established as Muskogee Tourism Trust, consists of three members of Muskogee City Council and six appointees nominated by each city councilor who does not serve as a member of the trust.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said five people who previously served on the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Committee or representing various tourism interests in the area will have an opportunity to serve in an advisory capacity. The trust, he said, will be responsible for administering day-to-day operations, oversee staff — staff will include a new director with a projected annual salary of $62,000 and approve all claims.
Coleman said the director will be tasked with recommending and implementing, upon approval by MTT members, a “comprehensive tourism strategy.” They could also recommend hiring additional staff as they become necessary or funds become available for operations of such things as a tourism center, which was deemed an inefficient use of money in the past.
“When we say a comprehensive tourism strategy, we’re talking about a tourism strategy that does not just focus on events,” Coleman said, noting the plan will allow the city to focus on “venue development” rather than solely survival. “It considers any reason an industry or organization would want to be in Muskogee either on a permanent basis or temporarily.”
Reed said the decision to change course a third time in three years is unwise. He said the only reason the discussion came up this year was because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on tourism and hotel-motel tax revenue.
“We knew this would be year that there would be some pain ..., when a lot of things would have to be canceled,” Reed said, noting the outlook for 2021 remains unclear as new COVID-19 cases continue to climb to new highs across much of the nation. “We didn’t know what a new year was going to bring, so we were going to bring that in-house and work on a plan.”
Reed said instead of following through with that decision and developing a comprehensive plan, the past few months were wasted by those jockeying for positions of power.
“I have a problem swallowing that type of politics,” Reed said. “I didn’t like the politics and the way they did away with the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Board we put in place a year ago — they just wiped them out of the picture — limited their number and put them in an advisory role.”
Coleman, who helped craft the overhauls adopted in 2019 and opposed efforts earlier this year to scrap it, said he considers the plan adopted Monday as a compromise. Once the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce opted to terminate its contract Oct. 31, a decision had to be made.
Reed said this issue and more substantive issues about tourism could have been addressed weeks ago, but a decision was made to let the clock run out.
“That whole process, taking one trust and giving it to another trust, that is one of the main things that concerns me,” Reed said. “So now we just have this power position agreement — we don’t have a plan for how we can grow tourism or for what we could be doing with some of our services to get us prepared because politics came in play and took us a different direction.”
