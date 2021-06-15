City councilors approved on a 7-2 vote amendments to an ordinance that allows limited use of medical cannabis at designated city-owned properties.
The amendment removes two locations at Honor Heights Park previously approved by councilors as sites for use during medical marijuana events permitted by the city. Use of medical cannabis will be allowed in designated areas at Hatbox Field and Muskogee Civic Center during permitted events.
A medical marijuana event is defined as one that is “open to the public, regardless of entry fee,” is attended by at least 50 people, and conducted “primarily for educational purposes.” To meet that criterion, “at least 70% of the event’s programming must be devoted to “the presentation of scientific, agricultural or pharmacological research, methods, findings or uses.”
Event sponsors are required to present event consumption policies along with programming and advertising materials when seeking permits for an event. Distribution of any cannabis product during an event and use must comply with state law.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann, one of two dissenters, said use of cannabis products should be prohibited at all city-owned properties. While he supports the state's medical cannabis industry and and its benefits for patients, Vann said allowing its use on city property could get out of hand and blur the line between medical and recreational use.
"I have seen with my own two eyes two events here in our city," Vann said, drawing out an argument that drew objections from the mayor and another councilor. "Hearing all that cursing and seeing them throw out blunts."
Vann also expressed concerns about legal exposure to liability that might arise as a result of the ordinance.
"There is definitely no way they can medicate and leave safely if they are driving," Vann said this past week following a committee meeting. "If they have this in their system and drive, they will be a danger to others. I will not have this on my conscious."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said any liability that might attach in such a situation "would fall on the organizer" of a medical marijuana event. He said the city also requires sponsors of any event at a city-owned venue to have a liability insurance policy that covers the event.
Rules adopted earlier this year limited the use of cannabis on city-owned property to medical marijuana events permitted to take place at Honor Heights Park Papilion Event Lawn, Honor Heights Amphitheater, Hatbox Field and the south parking lot of the Muskogee Civic Center. The amended ordinance restricts use to tents in the southwest area of Hatbox Field and the south parking lot of the Civic Center.
Proponents of the ordinance said providing space for licensed patients to use medical cannabis during these events will “advance our opportunities through tourism and economic development.” They said event sponsors rejected Muskogee as a host site in the past because there were no options available for attendees to “medicate” while on the premises.
Provisions of the policy adopted April 12 that do not conflict with the amended ordinance will remain in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.