Councilors OK incentive for expanding businesses

Muskogee businesses with plans to expand can cut costs now thanks to new incentives approved this week by city councilors.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the city will shave 75% off the cost of permits and other fees business owners often encounter along with their growing pains. Depending on the size of a business or expansion, Coleman said savings could range from $1,400 to $10,000.
"We're trying to incentivize businesses here in any way we can," Coleman said. "For many of our small businesses, a fee for the permits they might need to expand could be a big deal — this will help them cut that cost."
Coleman said it is difficult to know right now how that might impact municipal revenue, because that would be dependent on the number of expanding businesses. He believes the incentive will boost municipal revenue.
"In the longer run, the city will get back more money than it loses in fees because these growing businesses should see increased sales," Coleman said. "These companies will be reinvesting in Muskogee. We want to help them be able to do that."
The incentive approved Monday became effective Tuesday.
City Manager Mike Miller said he began working with staff to ensure a seamless implementation of a new program that will require documentation.
"We're working on the application process now, so when they come in we get the information needed to meet the criteria," Miller said Tuesday morning. "We've got to implement that to make sure we have the documentation that is needed to get the incentive."
Coleman said owners of small businesses are expected to benefit most from the program. Small businesses, he said, also "tend to be Muskogee's biggest employer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.