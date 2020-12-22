An unanticipated boost in sales tax revenue combined with carryover funds and pandemic aid provided an opportunity for city councilors to pad the city's fiscal cushion for rainy days and fund a few special projects.
City Manager Mike Miller said actual revenue deposited during the fist six months of fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, was "much better" than budgeted projections. Administrators projected revenue would be down about 10% due to pandemic-related downturn in the economy. Federal relief funds, he said, buoyed the economy through the summer months.
"You saw some months that had significantly higher than 6% or 7% growth, and those were months where we had more federal stimulus money circulating in the economy," Miller said. "You've seen it taper off in the last month or two on sales tax. It's still up but not as high."
A 2018 ordinance requires 75% of any funds carried over from the previous year be placed in reserves. The remainder may be used for special projects approved by a majority of city councilors.
In addition to carryover funds totaling $294,985 and unbudgeted revenue, Miller said councilors had available for mid-year appropriations a portion of $2.8 million in federal aid the city received as a reimbursement for pandemic-related costs. The mandatory deposit of $221,239 into the rainy day fund raised the city's reserve to $6.94 million, about 19.8% of the general fund.
When city councilors adopted the ordinance establishing the amount for annual deposits to the emergency reserve account, they set a goal of maintaining a level of 20% to 30% of the general fund totals.
"When we first started this we had 10%, and this year we will have almost 20%," Miller said. "So we have made a lot of progress to get up near the bottom level of what is considered best practices."
In addition to providing a little more cushion for times of need, councilors used the available portions of $1.5 million in unbudgeted revenue to fund strategic priorities. Among those included a one-time $1,000 stipend for all employees who worked the entire year of 2020 and did not benefit from the step increases police received pursuant to contract negotiations.
Additional funds were directed toward projects intended to improve the city's public image, public safety initiatives, and tourism. Councilors also directed additional funds toward economic development.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he and ward representatives "took the necessary actions to be certain during COVID-19 we could take care of those who could not take care of themselves." Chief among their concerns, he said, are "our city employees and our residents," some of whom benefited from the city's partnership with other organizations that joined to distribute more than 12,000 food boxes.
"Using previous conservative measures afforded us the opportunity to provide a small pay raise for employees, dedicate money for emergency police equipment, focus more attention on improving our downtown area for seasonal venues such as Christmas, and come up with ways to battle our ongoing housing shortage," Coleman said. "Leading during a pandemic such as COVID-19 is an extreme challenge, but together we are making strides to ensure Muskogee's growth in this time of distress."
