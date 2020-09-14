City councilors rejected a plea to mandate masks be worn in public settings after learning Muskogee tallied more COVID-19 cases during the past week than at any time since the first known case in Oklahoma was reported six months ago.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann tried and failed a second time to convince his colleagues to adopt what the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended weeks ago. The task force recommended in reports sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt and governors of other “Red Zone” states in July and August to implement mask mandates to curb community transmission of the novel coronavirus and the disease that has killed more than 194,000 people in the United States.
Oklahoma State Health Department statistics show of the 1,593 COVID-19 cases reported in Muskogee County, 244 cases were considered active on Monday — there have been 19 deaths in the county. Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said 130 — up from 97 two weeks ago — of those active cases were in Muskogee, which accounted for 12 of the county’s 19 deaths.
State health officials reported on Monday there have been 70,223 cases reported in Oklahoma since the first known case was confirmed in March. There were 10,311 cases considered active on Monday, and there have been 905 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state.
Vann acknowledged it was unlikely his motion for a mask mandate would pass. But the Ward III councilor said he trusts the recommendation of public health experts and the example set by those in countries where the number of new cases has fallen much faster than what they have here.
“When I go to bed tonight, my conscience is going to be clear,” Vann said. “I have done all I can do to try and get people to put the mask on and be safe — I’m doing what I think is right.”
Vann’s motion won support from Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee and Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, who also was elected as a representative of Ward III. While the mandatory mask amendment for public settings failed, McGee said officials must do better at enforcing rules and ordinances that exist.
McGee cited a provision councilors approved that requires those who enter city-owned facilities wear masks in common areas like the chambers where councilors conduct meetings. She said flagrant violations met by silence speaks volumes about city leaders.
“We are not good stewards of our own laws ..., we need to follow the rules,” McGee said. “We are the example of the leaders — if you put in a law and you break it the citizens are going to do the same thing.”
McGee joined Vann in his comments about a greater need to seriously consider the pandemic and the consequences of ignoring its risks. She said while the outbreak at Taft was at a state prison, some inmates “who have been released come into the community, and the virus spreads.”
Mayor Marlon Coleman, a member of the Muskogee City-County Coronavirus Task Force, said the Oklahoma Department of Corrections owes the residents of Muskogee County greater “transparency through open communication.” He said greater care must be taken to ensure “the errors that caused the prison outbreak are not repeated.”
State corrections officials reported on Monday that 570 of the more than 780 inmates who tested positive COVID-19 are considered “recovered.” One inmate remained hospitalized, 270 were isolated, 26 quarantined, and one death was reported.
Of the 18 facility employees who tested positive, all but three reportedly had recovered.
