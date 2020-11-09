City councilors rejected three options presented that would have required the use of face coverings while in public spaces or while conducting business following more than an hour and a half of sometimes raucous debate.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann presented an ordinance that would have required people wear masks while inside any building open to the public or in outdoor settings when there are more than 50 people present. The proposed ordinance included provisions for enforcement that included a $100 fine.
The ordinance, which required the support of six councilors, and two alternatives, which needed only five votes to pass, failed to garner the necessary support. The failure of those mitigation efforts failed despite the growing number of new COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the number of active cases within the municipal boundaries and in Muskogee County were at the highest levels ever reported. He reported 511 active cases in Muskogee County, with 318 of those within the municipal boundaries.
The cumulative totals reported by the Oklahoma State Health Department since March are 2,802 cases in Muskogee County — 1,372 cases were in Muskogee — and 28 deaths. Statistics show there have been 138,455 COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since early March with 1,444 ending in death.
Doug Walton, public liaison for the Muskogee County Health Department said he has stressed the "importance of personal actions" to mitigate community spread while sharing data about the pandemic the past few months. On Monday, he emphasized recommendations included in the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports to states.
The most recent report, which identifies Oklahoma as being in the red zone for the number of new cases per capita and test positivity rates, recommends wearing masks at all times in public places. It also cautions against all gatherings of people outside their households without wearing masks and to stop gatherings beyond the immediate household "until cases and test positivity rates decrease significantly.
Walton also pointed to data in the state's weekly epidemiology report that show the effectiveness of masks to slow community transmission of the coronavirus. He said the data suggests a significant reduction in new COVID-19 cases was realized in communities where mask mandates were adopted.
Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, said Saint Francis Health System's data show the same trends for novel coronavirus infections reported by Evans and Walton. She said the Tulsa-based network of health care facilities "reached its highest number of inpatient hospitalization just within the last week."
"Perhaps one of the most concerning data points is the 27% positive rate for the patients we tested on Friday last week," Keeling said. "That is the highest positivity rate for testing Saint Francis has since the beginning of the pandemic."
Keeling said 60% of the hospital's intensive care unit was filled with patients exposed to the novel coronavirus and became ill due to COVID-19, the disease it causes. On Sunday, nine of the emergency room patients seen during a 24-hour period tested positive for the virus.
"From a local perspective and a health care perspective we are concerned our ability to maintain our workforce is challenged by the number of positives in the community," Keeling said, citing support for a mask mandate. "It is not so much that our health care workers are becoming positive, but as their family members become positive, then those health care workers are quarantined for an extended period of time before they're able to return."
Despite the need cited by health care professionals and pleas by some residents — there were others who lambasted one or more of the proposed mask mandates, if not all — councilors rejected all three proposals. Vann, who has attempted four times to convince his colleagues to mandate masks in public places, opposed an option presented by Mayor Marlon Coleman, saying it did not do enough.
Coleman said his proposal provided some flexibility to businesses, 80% of which reportedly backed the requirement to wear face coverings by most people upon entering most establishments. He said business owners "feel vulnerable" without the backing of a city resolution, but his "balanced approach" failed to get traction after councilors rejected two other options.
"If we do not act in moderation, we will be presented with a health catastrophe that may dictate policies and mandates that are far beyond our ability and control," Coleman said.
That's what a majority of councilors chose in the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.