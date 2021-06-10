Councilors revisit cannabis use on city property

City councilors took steps this week to roll back rules approved in April that authorized the limited use of medical cannabis at designated city-owned facilities.
At least two councilors arrived at the meeting ready to repeal the ordinance that provides an exception to the city's prohibition for smoking and vaping on city property. An amended ordinance included and the agenda published in advance of the Public Works Committee meeting indicated the vote would be to repeal the ordinance that authorized limited use medical cannabis at those facilities.
But Mayor Marlon Coleman said he never intended to advocate for "a full repeal" of the ordinance when he requested the item be placed on the agenda. He said on Tuesday he only intended "to have it listed as a modification of the rules," allowing limited use in a designated area of Hatbox Field and Muskogee Civic Center.
"The concerns I had received from families — especially those families with children — was to amend the ordinance so there would be no use of medical marijuana at public parks," Coleman said. "My intent was to modify and bring balance to the issue."
Rules adopted earlier this year limited the use of cannabis on city-owned property to medical marijuana events permitted to take place at Honor Heights Park Papilion Event Lawn, Honor Heights Amphitheater, Hatbox Field and the south parking lot of the Muskogee Civic Center. The latter location would be available only to events that include arena rental.
A medical marijuana event is defined as one that is "open to the public, regardless of entry fee," is attended by at least 50 people, and conducted "primarily for educational purposes." To meet that criterion, "at least 70% of the event's programming must be devoted to "the presentation of scientific, agricultural or pharmacological research, methods, findings or uses."
Proponents of the ordinance said providing space for licensed patients to use medical cannabis during these events will "advance our opportunities through tourism and economic development." They said prospective sponsors rejected Muskogee as a host site because there were no options for attendees to "medicate" while on the premises.
An event for which sponsors secured a permit to close a portion of a downtown street sparked a backlash after video images posted on social media appear to show medical cannabis being tossed into a raucous crowd. Complaints from nearby residents and others prompted a review of the ordinance and implementing rules.
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said he supports the medical cannabis industry, but he cannot support its use on city property. He said two downtown events "tested us," and "this is not something we should want to do — we don't want to open the door to be called Smokelahoma."
"We didn't talk about leaving it at Hatbox, leaving it at the Civic Center — we talked about repealing it," Reed said about discussions that took place before the item was placed on the agenda. "In the manager's report on Friday, Mike Miller described it as one that would repeal smoking on city property, but a couple of hours before the meeting we received some clarification."
Reed said councilors are elected to be good stewards of city property. He said residents he heard from were clear about their concerns, and they preferred a repeal of the ordinance.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann said he intends to push for a repeal when councilors revisit the issue on Monday. Vann, who also supports medical cannabis, said he has concerns about liability arising from allowing its use on city property and then letting users leave an event while possibly impaired.
"This is a little different than what we had talked about," Vann said, citing concerns about the city's public image after the "mess down there" on Main Street. "I thought we had an agreement for this to be on everything, but I see where you have changed the ball game on me again."
