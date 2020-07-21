Councilors 'strongly encourage' use of masks in public

City councilors adopted task-force recommendations for an amendment to a city-county ordinance that would strongly encourage residents to wear masks while out in public or entering businesses.
A mandatory mask ordinance proposed by Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann failed by a vote of 6-3 despite warnings from a public health official who said local conditions warrant such a move. The low number of new cases reported Sunday and Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, was a result of technical difficulties and do not reflect actual conditions, which show 70 of the 247 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Muskogee County remain active.
Doug Walton, who reported on behalf of the Muskogee County Health Department, said testing during the past week revealed 47 new cases locally, which compares to more than 80 in Wagoner County and 29 in Cherokee County. He said the rate of positive test results before June 1 was 0.74% and testing since June 1 has produced a 7.5% positive rate, “an indication to us that we are seeing additional cases, not just more testing.”
When asked by Mayor Marlon Coleman about what data should be considered before councilors consider phasing in a mandatory mask ordinance, Walton said he “almost feels that level of specificity might not be necessary.” He said recognizing there is an upward trend in new cases and masks are known to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus, the foundational knowledge to make a decision exists.
Coleman said he would like more data specific to Muskogee and Muskogee County, specifically how that pertains to those COVID-positive patients who exhibit none of the symptoms associated with the disease.
But Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos, a local physician who said he learned during the two-and-half-hour meeting that three local families had been notified of positive COVID-19 tests, said people shouldn’t “get too wrapped up with that.” He said people should not get “too wrapped up in death rates and who’s surviving because some will survive, but some will not.”
“As Mayor Coleman said, if we take the stance and just try and be respectful of everybody else — wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands — we have a good chance of keeping it out of our county and keeping our city from blowing up,” Hoos said. “We’re right there on the bubble, this is something that is ready to happen.”
Vann was joined by Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee and Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed for the mandatory mask ordinance. All three opposed the alternative, which must be approved by Muskogee Board of County Commissioners, which will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday during a special meeting.
