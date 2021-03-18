City councilors plan to move forward on Monday with rules that will facilitate the implementation of an ordinance that makes exceptions to smoking and vaping prohibitions on city property for medical marijuana events.
The ordinance took effect Jan. 30 after it was passed in November by Muskogee City Council, which requested recommendations guidelines for implementation from the Parks and Recreation Board. Those recommendations were presented Monday, but city councilors were unable to find consensus.
The ordinance was promoted as a way “to advance our opportunities through tourism and economic development.” Proponents said event sponsors categorically rejected Muskogee as a host site because there were no options available to those who attend the events to "medicate" while on the premises.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said event sponsors, in addition to about a dozen ordinance-specific rules, would be required to comply with all state and local laws. The recommendations included guidelines only for outdoor events at city parks.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who sponsored the ordinance, requested an amendment, asking that provisions include space in the parking lot outside Muskogee Civic Center. That exception, Wilkerson said, was rejected by the Parks Board as a potential public nuisance.
"When we first discussed this it was at all city facilities," McGee said. "If you are having an event that is more educational at the Civic Center, that is not a large consumption event — especially in a designated area."
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann expressed concern about the exception to the prohibition, citing grants the city received from tobacco settlement funds for prohibiting smoking and vaping on city property. Vann expressed no problem with medical marijuana, but he objected to policy decisions based on financial rewards alone.
"The city is all about every which way the money is flowing that is the way we are going to go," Vann said. "But this direction is wrong ... I totally disagree with allowing marijuana being smoked in our parks."
Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds said taking a one-time grant in exchange for prohibiting tobacco use may have been a costly mistake. It would have been one he would have opposed had he held office at the time.
"We have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars just during the two years I have been here because people can't smoke at some of our places," Reynolds said. "The grant was wonderful to get, but it keeps us from doing other things."
Reynolds said the rules being considered would apply only on a case-by-case basis, and events would be pre-approved. He said the blanket prohibition "is knocking us completely out of the equation" when event sponsors look for sites, and that has to change.
