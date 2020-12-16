City councilors agreed to waive municipal license fees for many businesses as a way to help owners survive the economic hit from the novel coronavirus.
Officials estimate the loss of revenue will be about $20,000. The loss of revenue is expected to be made up through sales tax and use tax revenue that otherwise could be lost if businesses are forced to close.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, who sits on a local task force formed to facilitate the economic recovery, said businesses continue to struggle as the pandemic worsens. The waiver of fees would "help them be successful" during trying times.
"We can't do the type of robust relief that the federal government can do," Coleman said. "But at least we can do something in terms of helping them get along ..., and anything we can do to help them be successful, we want to be able to do that."
Coleman said the fee waiver will be available to more than two dozen types of businesses required to obtain municipal licenses. There will be no requirement to prove financial loss due to the pandemic.
"A lot of local businesses have told me that they're having a hard time, I mean they're barely hanging on," Coleman said, citing the smaller, independently owned restaurants as a group particularly hit hard by the pandemic. "We need to do something to try to help them stay afloat, because if a business goes under in a city the size of Muskogee the likelihood of them not coming back is much higher."
The U.S. Census Bureau has been measuring the impact of the pandemic with its Small Business Pulse Survey. During the first week of December, 28.8% of small-business owners in Oklahoma reported a "large negative effect" as a result of the pandemic. Another 47.8% reported the pandemic has had a moderate negative impact on business while 3.5% said the pandemic produced a moderately positive impact on business.
Despite those numbers, Coleman said Congress has been slow to extend the kind of aid that was approved earlier this year. He said conditions related to the coronavirus were less critical then compared to what is being experienced now, but that assistance has been depleted.
"They're hurting a lot, and I think we must be more proactive as we try and help these businesses in advance of anything that might come from the state or the federal government," Coleman said, "At the end of the day, I think we have to show that we're trying to do something."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said those businesses still need to obtain municipal licenses or renew those they have. The fees, however, will be waived for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
