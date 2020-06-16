Muskogee County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved having the entrance to the County Services building on the corner of West Broadway and Fourth Street open and monitored for early voting, which begins June 25.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach, who proposed the idea to the board, said he was wanting the board’s thoughts on dealing with COVID-19.
“I was just looking for some guidance from them,” he said. “Since the building is locked down except for the second floor entrance, I was asking for the front doors to be open. That’s the most accessible to the public.”
The only entrance available into the building is from the covered parking area through the second floor catwalk.
“That will still be open for Thursday and Friday,” Beach said. “The southeast doors are locked right now. Those doors will be open all three days. Without COVID, that second-story entrance would be locked on Saturday.”
Also discussed was where the voting will take place on those three days. Beach proposed to the board moving down to the basement.
“We can better control physical distancing down there while maintaining security of ballots,” he said. “We will only be allowing about 10 people at a time. We’ll have a little more square footage by utilizing the room downstairs. We can stack the chairs up against the wall and put some booths in there — we’ll play that one by ear as to whether we do that.”
Both entrances will be supervised by a deputy from the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office to take a voters’ temperatures before entering.
“For somebody who may be ill or running a fever or such, they can keep them outside,” Beach said. “We have the ability to go outside and give them the opportunity to vote outside. That goes for any election outside of this.”
Beach did request that voters study the ballot before heading to the polls.
“One of the problems we face is some precincts have four ballots with one of those ballots being a state question which sometimes tend to clog up the voting lines,” Beach said. “I would suggest that everyone take the time to read the ballot and get familiar with the questions before going to vote.”
