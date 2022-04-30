County assessor to close office for two days

The Muskogee County Assessor’s Office will close Thursday and Friday to play host for the 2022 Northeast District Assessor's Meeting, which will convene in Muskogee.
Assessor Ron Dean said the event is expected to draw about 140 people to Muskogee for the two-day event. Attendees will include employees who work at various county offices, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, OSU Center for Local Government Technology, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, and her staff.
The event also attracts vendors who represent mapping and technology companies and other providers of services or goods.
"To say the least, we are excited to show off the community that we love and call home," Dean said. "This conference is held in a different county each year and records do not reflect that Muskogee County has ever hosted the meeting, so we are attempting to make a big impression on our guests."
Dean said the Muskogee County Assessor's Office website mapview-muskogee will be available to assist those researching property data while the office closed.
