The Muskogee County Clerk’s Office, (Purchasing and Land Records), will be closed Friday for the funeral of Roy Irving, County Clerk Polly Irving's husband, who died this week. The clerk's staff will be attending the funeral and supporting Polly Irving. The office will re-open Monday morning.
County clerk's office closed today
- Submitted by Muskogee County Clerk's Office
